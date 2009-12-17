Group M Pushing for Local Ad-Viewing Measurement

The way local TV airtime is bought and sold could be headed

for a radical overhaul as part of an effort by Group M to bring the recession

ravaged TV category out of the dark ages. Group M's Chief Investment Officer

Rino Scanzoni has been talking to other agency chiefs, including Jon Muzsynski

at Starcom, as well as the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), The Nielsen Co.

and the major station groups to explore new ways to measure viewing on a local

level that would bear closer relation to the commercial ratings currency used

to buy national TV.

The debate has taken on new urgency, partly because of the

economy and partly because of a recent decision by Nielsen to phase out live

ratings in local markets in favor of live-plus-same-day ratings. Local TV is

still bought on the basis of program ratings, while national TV advertisers pay

for the number of people viewing the commercial pods.

Nielsen isn't able to provide commercial ratings locally

because the ad breaks are not aligned across the country and the viewing levels

are smaller and therefore much more difficult for Nielsen to capture. Media

agencies have been stuck with the less accurate program ratings instead. When

Nielsen said in November it would drop live program ratings in favor of a

bigger live-plus-same-day number, agencies and their industry body, the

American Association of Advertising Agencies, were furious, arguing that live-plus-same-day

did not reflect the amount of people fast-forwarding through spots.

Nielsen sent a letter to clients Dec. 16, saying it would give

agencies and its station clients more time to discuss their particular needs,

while reiterating its view that live-plus-same-day ratings more accurately

reflect how TV is viewed today.

"Neglecting playback affects both

reach and frequency of advertising schedules," wrote Sabrina Crow, senior VP

and managing director of local media client services. "Using Live Only

ratings data can potentially lead to flaws in planning and buying and

distortion of TV performance, impacting consumer behavior - leading one to pick

the wrong mix of programs and weight for advertising schedules."

Nielsen told clients the transition period would run through

March 31, 2010 and that it would continue to provide live data for comparison

purposes during the first quarter.

"What we clearly need is a better metric to capture

commercial exposure," said Scanzoni. "In the last couple of weeks, we've had

meetings with the TVB, research heads at the various media companies and

station groups."

One way to get to improved data is to combine national and

local data. Scanzoni hopes to find a way to more accurately reflect who is

actually watching commercials rather than skipping them on the local level as

well as at the national level. "When we

get to that point then Live Only will become arcane," he says.

However, that still seems some months away. Another solution

being discussed is to have creative agencies encode their ad spots to allow

Nielsen to pick-up a signal wherever they are aired.

Nielsen admitted the initial outcry in its client letter but

hoped to find a solution: "As accompanies any change of this magnitude, there

has been a significant amount of controversy among our local client base

regarding our announced decision. However, in recent weeks we have been

encouraged by the growing dialogue amongst our clients and we hope that this

dialogue will lead to the industry's coalescing around a set of data streams

that will be best suited to conduct business."

At stake in the debate are billions of dollars of ad revenue

that stations take in. Station groups have been the hardest hit in the TV

advertising downturn largely because they have been so dependent on auto

advertising, which cratered in 2009. Agencies and marketers are moving ad

dollars towards the most accountable media with the best return-on-investment

metrics.

According to the TVB, the national and local spot market

took in $16.5 billion in 2008. TNS Media Intelligence reported on December 8

that spot TV took a whopping 27.5% decline in ad revenue during the first nine

months of the year--that's the biggest fall-off of all TV categories. Group M's effort is separate from the

Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement initiative, which is looking for new

ways to get set-top-box data into a usable form and to press for single source statistics

on TV to PC viewing.