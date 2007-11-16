Group Files FOIA Complaint Against FCC

The Institute for Public Representation filed a Freedom of Information Act complaint against the Federal Communications Commission, saying that it failed to respond to its challenge of the FCC's withholding of some 1,400 documents from an FOIA request the IPR filed for information on the commission's media-ownership and localism proceedings, including on studies and analysis.

In the FCC's response to the original FOIA request for all ownership studies and drafts, the agency said it was not releasing two studies "which provide an overview of the record developed to date in the localism proceeding," invoking the deliberative process privilege.

The IPR wants a finding that the FCC violated FOIA, access to the missing pages, court costs and other litigation costs.