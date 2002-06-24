Group battles cable rate hikes
The Center for Digital Democracy on Monday launched a grass-roots campaign
against cable rate hikes, using its web site to urge consumers to send letters
about the increases to their members of Congress.
'In light of ongoing cable industry consolidation, the
`don't-protect-cable-consumers' slant of the FCC, and recent revelations about
misspending of funds at Adelphia Communications, it's time for the public to
take up the issue of cable price-gauging,' said Jeff Chester, CDD's executive
director.
The campaign can be found at CDD's web site at www.democraticmedia.org.
