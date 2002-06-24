Group battles cable rate hikes

The Center for Digital Democracy on Monday launched a grass-roots campaign

against cable rate hikes, using its web site to urge consumers to send letters

about the increases to their members of Congress.

'In light of ongoing cable industry consolidation, the

`don't-protect-cable-consumers' slant of the FCC, and recent revelations about

misspending of funds at Adelphia Communications, it's time for the public to

take up the issue of cable price-gauging,' said Jeff Chester, CDD's executive

director.

The campaign can be found at CDD's web site at www.democraticmedia.org.