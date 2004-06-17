Group to Bash Clinton During Interview

Conservative research group Citizens United has bought a Bill Clinton-bashing, Bush-promoting ad on local TV stations that will air in key battleground states on CBS affiliates during former President Clinton's 60 Minutes interview Sunday night. Clinton is on a tour to promote his memoirs.

The ad shows images of the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, embassy bombings in East Africa in 1998 and the U.S.S. Cole bombing in 2000, ending with the statement. "Winning the war on terror demands a President who is willing to fight it."

The CBS network does not accept advocacy advertising, an issue made very public by its refusal to take an anti-Bush Super Bowl spot from liberal group MoveOn.org. But local CBS affiliates and O&Os are under no such restriction, a move it has said was "intended to promote and protect localism."