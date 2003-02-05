Grounded scheduled for Fridays

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach sitcom Grounded for Life gets Fridays at

9:30 p.m. on The WB Television Network as its regular time slot after beginning life on its new

network with a double run at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

The WB picked up Grounded for Life after Fox failed to renew it in

November.

To create space for the show on Friday, The WB is moving Sabrina, the

Teenage Witch over to Thursdays at 8 p.m., where it will be followed by

originals of Family Affair.

Once The Surreal Life completes its run at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb.

20, JKX: The Jamie Kennedy Experiment will return with a one-hour special

from New Orleans.

JKX will then be double-run from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the end of

March, when Tim Conway improvisational show On the Spot premieres.

On Fridays, Reba will stay at 9 p.m., with sitcom Greetings from

Tucson moving to 8:30 p.m.

The WB may also run episodes of former Thursday-night show Do Over in

the time period.