Grounded scheduled for Fridays
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach sitcom Grounded for Life gets Fridays at
9:30 p.m. on The WB Television Network as its regular time slot after beginning life on its new
network with a double run at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
The WB picked up Grounded for Life after Fox failed to renew it in
November.
To create space for the show on Friday, The WB is moving Sabrina, the
Teenage Witch over to Thursdays at 8 p.m., where it will be followed by
originals of Family Affair.
Once The Surreal Life completes its run at 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb.
20, JKX: The Jamie Kennedy Experiment will return with a one-hour special
from New Orleans.
JKX will then be double-run from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the end of
March, when Tim Conway improvisational show On the Spot premieres.
On Fridays, Reba will stay at 9 p.m., with sitcom Greetings from
Tucson moving to 8:30 p.m.
The WB may also run episodes of former Thursday-night show Do Over in
the time period.
