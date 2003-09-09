Grounded performs for WB

Grounded for Life -- which The WB Television Network acquired from

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach last season after Fox decided not to pick up the show’s

remaining episodes -- scored its best ratings so far for The WB in its one-hour

season premiere in several demos.

The show hit its best performance ever in adults 18-34, persons 12-34, men

12-34, men 18-34 and men 18-49.

It was the show’s second-highest ratings in women 18-34, adults 18-49 and

total viewers at 3.8 million.

Grounded for Life -- airing last Friday from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. -- also

beat Reba’s season premiere in the time period last season.

It improved the slot in adults 18-34 by 22%, persons 12-34 by 18%, men 18-34

by 100%, men 12-34 by 70% and men 18-49 by 67%.

The show performed well among young demos, landing first in its spot among

teens and female teens and second among persons 12-34, women 12-34, men 12-34

and men 18-34.