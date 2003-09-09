Grounded performs for WB
Grounded for Life -- which The WB Television Network acquired from
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach last season after Fox decided not to pick up the show’s
remaining episodes -- scored its best ratings so far for The WB in its one-hour
season premiere in several demos.
The show hit its best performance ever in adults 18-34, persons 12-34, men
12-34, men 18-34 and men 18-49.
It was the show’s second-highest ratings in women 18-34, adults 18-49 and
total viewers at 3.8 million.
Grounded for Life -- airing last Friday from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. -- also
beat Reba’s season premiere in the time period last season.
It improved the slot in adults 18-34 by 22%, persons 12-34 by 18%, men 18-34
by 100%, men 12-34 by 70% and men 18-49 by 67%.
The show performed well among young demos, landing first in its spot among
teens and female teens and second among persons 12-34, women 12-34, men 12-34
and men 18-34.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.