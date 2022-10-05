‘Groucho & Cavett’ Come to ‘American Masters’

PBS’s American Masters is profiling the relationship between two American masters in its next new production: comedian Groucho Marx and talk-show host Dick Cavett.

American Masters: Groucho and Cavett debuts on PBS stations December 27 as well as online via the PBS video app and on the series’s website (opens in new tab).

Cavett, a comedy writer at the time for another urbane late-night talk icon, Jack Paar, met Marx at the funeral of playwright George S. Kaufman (Marx had starred in both the play and movie versions of Kaufman's Animal Crackers) in 1961.

They became friends and when Cavett got his own late-night talk show in 1969, Marx was a frequent guest. Cavett also hosted a talk show on PBS in 1977-82.

“Groucho & Cavett” looks at the relationship through the lens of new interviews with Cavett, archival interviews from The Dick Cavett Show and other footage. ▪️