Grossman Joins Twitter; Grego Named New Editor-in-Chief of 'B&C'

Ben Grossman has stepped aside as editor-in-chief of Broadcasting & Cable and will join Twitter as head of global operations, Twitter Media. With his departure, B&C has promoted executive editor Melissa Grego to the role of editor-in-chief.

"I want to thank Ben for his vision and dedication to the brand and we all wish him the best of luck with Twitter," said Louis Hillelson, VP and group publisher at B&C parent company NewBay Media. "Melissa is the natural choice to lead the B&C team going forward, and we are thrilled to have someone of her caliber to ensure not only a smooth transition, but to take the brand to new levels."

Grego becomes the first female editor-in-chief of Broadcasting & Cable in its 81-year history.

At Twitter, Grossman will report to Twitter vice president of media Chloe Sladden, who leads a team that develops partnerships with media, news and entertainment organizations, as well as athletes, actors, musicians, politicians, journalists, civic leaders and more.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave quite frankly the best team someone in my position could have," said Grossman, who had been with the company since 2005. "I can't thank them enough for their friendship, hard work, loyalty and undying curiosity about the ever-evolving media business. Melissa is a brilliant and natural leader who has taught me so much, and is absolutely going to evolve the brand to new heights. I also want to acknowledge and thank Louis Hillelson and NewBay Media CEO Steve Palm, who gave me the freedom and backing of which anyone would be jealous."

A search will commence immediately to replace Grego as executive editor at B&C.