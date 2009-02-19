Gross Joins Wiley Rein as Partner in Communications Practice

Filed at 10:02 a.m. EST on Feb. 19, 2009

David Gross, the top international communications advisor to the State Department in the administration of George W. Bush, has joined Washington law firm Wiley Rein as a partner in its communications practice.

Gross, who had been U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy at State, will help U.S. and foreign firms expand their international businesses, said Wiley Rein in announcing the hire.

""We are delighted to welcome David Gross to Wiley Rein," said former FCC Chairman and firm partner Dick Wiley. "He is a brand-name in the international telecommunications arena."