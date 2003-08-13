Groovy Tuesday for CBS
CBS won adults 18-49 and 25-54 Tuesday night and tied NBC for first in the
household race with Big Brother, Cupid and Judging Amy.
NBC, with Miss TeenUSA and Law & Order: Special Victims
Unit, had the edge in total viewers.
Fox was first among adults 18-34 with American Juniors and The
O.C.
ABC was fourth across most of the key categories (but tied for third with Fox
among adults 25-54) with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,
Life with Bonnie, According to Jim, Less than Perfect
and NYPD Blue.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total-viewer
averages: NBC 7.7 million, CBS 7.5 million, Fox 7.4 million and ABC 6.5
million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS 3.0/9, Fox 2.9/9, NBC 2.6/8 and ABC
2.4/7.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a
2.5/4 with two hours of Gilmore Girls, and UPN averaged a 1.8/3 with
One on One, Abby and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
