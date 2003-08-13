Groovy Tuesday for CBS

CBS won adults 18-49 and 25-54 Tuesday night and tied NBC for first in the

household race with Big Brother, Cupid and Judging Amy.

NBC, with Miss TeenUSA and Law & Order: Special Victims

Unit, had the edge in total viewers.

Fox was first among adults 18-34 with American Juniors and The

O.C.

ABC was fourth across most of the key categories (but tied for third with Fox

among adults 25-54) with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,

Life with Bonnie, According to Jim, Less than Perfect

and NYPD Blue.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total-viewer

averages: NBC 7.7 million, CBS 7.5 million, Fox 7.4 million and ABC 6.5

million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS 3.0/9, Fox 2.9/9, NBC 2.6/8 and ABC

2.4/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a

2.5/4 with two hours of Gilmore Girls, and UPN averaged a 1.8/3 with

One on One, Abby and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.