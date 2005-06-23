Grokster, Brand X Still Undecided

The Supreme Court did not issue opinions on either the Grokster or Brand X cases Thursday morning, which leaves next Monday for those key decisions, or perhaps later if the court adds days to the session to clear out the docket..

Grokster is a key copyright case, with the court deciding whether the makers of software that facilitates sharing digital filess over computer networks are liable for the copyright violations of those who use the technology to pirate content.

Brand X will determine whether cable companies will be required to open their high-speed lines to unaffiliated Internet service providers.