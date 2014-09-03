Grit and Escape Networks Acquire Movies from Sony

Grit and Escape, the recently launched digital multicast networks, have signed a dead to license 150 feature films from Sony Pictures Television.

Katz Broadcasting, which runs the networks, said the movies were selected to fit on either Grit, which is aimed at male viewers in the 25-54 age range, or Escape, which targets women 25-54.

Grit titles include A Few Good Men with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, Nicholson’s The Last Detail,The Bridge Over the River Kwai, and The Cain Mutiny.

Escape will be airing films featuring popular actresses such Sally Field, Glenn Close, Sandra Bullock, and Cher including Absence of Malice, Jagged Edge, The Net, The Juror and other films.

Before launching last month, Katz acquired moves from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and NBCUniversal Television & New Media Distribution.

“This Sony package adds to our already-impressive line-up of theatricals, featuring some of the greatest movies ever made with legendary stars giving award-winning and memorable performances. They will be very popular with the target demos of both Grit and Escape,” commented Jonathan Katz (pictured), president and CEO of Katz Broadcasting.