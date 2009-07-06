Griffin To Serve As Roast Host For Comedy Central Rivers' Send-Up
Kathy Griffin is going to help turn up the heat on Joan Rivers.
The double Emmy Award-winning Griffin will serve as the roast master of the Comedy Central roast of Rivers next month.
The event tapes in Los Angeles at CBS Studios - Radford on Sunday, July 26. The Comedy Central Roast of Joan Rivers is scheduled to premiere on the network on Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. (ET/PT).
