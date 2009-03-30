Griffin Restructures in Oklahoma

Griffin Communications announced “the consolidation of its Oklahoma City and Tulsa companies,” the company said in a release, “creating a new operational structure with an increased and streamlined focus on the development and distribution of news and information content in Oklahoma.”

KOTV/KQCW VP/COO Regina Moon was dismissed amidst the reorg.

“As media companies across America are evaluating and downsizing their organizations in order to stay viable in these challenging economic times, we have opted to take this opportunity to reorganize our company to better serve the news and information needs of Oklahomans, and ensure we are optimally positioned when the economy turns again in the right direction,” said Griffin President/CEO David Griffin. “With two of the country’s highest performing CBS affiliates in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, along with a CW affiliate in Tulsa, a statewide radio news and agriculture network, two established and growing websites, along with new initiatives in development, Griffin Communications is uniquely poised to continue evolving our company and content offering in spite of the worst economic downturn in recent history.”

The company did not return calls for comment, and did not detail how many jobs will be eliminated in the consolidation.

Griffin said the company is making changes “to help shore up our position and accelerate our ability to respond to market conditions, advertiser needs and changing consumer media habits…This restructure helps refocus our efforts and resources on the things that will best help us achieve our long term objectives.”

Griffin also announced that KWTV Oklahoma City VP/COO Rob Krier has been named COO of Griffin Communications, and that each of four divisions—Content, Sales, Marketing and Technology—will be led by a vice president that reports to the new COO.