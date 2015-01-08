Griffin Named Senior VP of Business Development at CBS TV Stations

Gerald Griffin has been named senior VP, business development and strategic partnerships, at CBS Television Stations. He comes from ABC Regional Sports & Entertainment Sales, where he was senior VP, and will report to Jim Sullivan, president of sales for the group. Griffin will be responsible for working with the sales teams at the group’s 29 stations and spearheading “the creation and execution of new business initiatives and the development of strategic cross-platform sales opportunities involving CBS-owned television stations as well as other CBS Local Media assets,” said CBS in a statement.

“The expansion of our CBS Local Media portfolio and continuing growth of our new business opportunities makes this a perfect time to add someone with Gerald’s considerable and wide-ranging experience to our team,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We look forward to benefitting from his insights and leadership abilities.”

Griffin’s background also includes stints at WNYW, WWOR and WXTV in New York.

“Gerald comes to us with a tremendous track record of success, spanning nearly 30 years and covering all of the key local platforms that are driving our continuing growth,” Sullivan said. “His experience and established relationships with agencies and clients will serve us well as we continue to provide our best-in-class advertising solutions to help marketers engage consumers wherever they are.”