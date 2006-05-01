Griffin Keeps CBS in the Family
KWTV Oklahoma City has signed a new long-term affiliation agreement with CBS.
The station, owned by Griffin Communications, is one of the network's highest-rated stations.
Griffin President David Griffin says that his family has had a business relationship with CBS for over 70 years and through three generations of owners.
