Griffin to Acquire KSBI Oklahoma City

Griffin Communications has agreed to acquire KSBI Oklahoma City from Family Broadcasting. KSBI is aligned with MyNetworkTV in DMA No. 41. Terms of the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, were not shared.

Griffin owns CBS affiliate KWTV in Oklahoma City.

“Adding KSBI to our company will allow us to expand our service to central and western Oklahoma by creating a duopoly with News 9 like we have done in Tulsa with News On 6 and The Tulsa CW,” said David Griffin, Griffin Communications chairman and CEO.

KSBI, under the direction of Vince Orza, president and CEO of the station, had a colorful slate of local programs, but had cut back on those in recent months. Orza was not available for comment at presstime.