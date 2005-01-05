Gridiron Grabs Cable's Top Spots

College and NFL football games helped ESPN claim the top five most-viewed cable programming spots for the week ending Jan. 2, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The sports network’s broadcast of the Jan. 2 Cowboys/Giants game at 8:30 p.m. was the most viewed cable program of the week, nabbing 8.6 million total viewers. It was followed up by four college games – Florida/Miami (12/31, 7:30 p.m.) with 6.6 million viewers, Boise State/Louisville (12/31, 3:30 p.m.) with 5.6 million viewers, Oklahoma State/Ohio State (12/29, 8:00 p.m.) with 5.2 million viewers, and Texas Tech/California (12/30, 8:00 p.m.) with 5 million total viewers.

Rounding out the top 10 programming spots for the week were The Princess Diaries on Disney (12/27), WWE programming on Spike (12/27), Law & Order on TNT (12/28) and NFL Prime Time (1/2) and the Georgia/Wisconsin game (1/1) on ESPN.

ESPN was the most viewed cable network in prime for the week with an average 4.5 million total viewers, followed by USA (2.8 million total viewers), TNT (2.7 million total viewers), Disney (2.2 million total viewers) and Lifetime (1.9 million total viewers).