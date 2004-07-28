Grid Locked
Turner Network Television's limited series, The Grid, notched strong ratings for its second episode July 26.
The counterrorism drama grabbed 3.2 million viewers, down from about 4 million for its July 19 debut.The Grid performed well with viewers 18-49, attracting 1.4 million viewers in that demo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.