Grid Is Great for TNT

Turner Network Television’s limited-series experiment with The Grid proved to be a smart programming move.

The six-hour counterterrorism miniseries, which concluded Monday, averaged 3.2 million viewers, almost a million more than TNT gets on a typical evening. The number included 1.5 million adults 25-54. The series also delivered among men, with 652,000 viewers males 19-49 and another 796,000 men 25-54.