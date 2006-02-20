Grey's Powers ABC to Podium
NBC's relatively U.S.-free night of Olympics was no match for ABC's Sunday night.
ABC built every half-hour in winning the night in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen overnight fast affiliate ratings with a 7.4/17. Its top show was not Desperate Housewives but Grey's Anatomy, which averaged a 10.8/24 at 10 p.m.
NBC was second with the Olympics, averaging a 5.4/13.
CBS and Fox tied for third with a 2.6/6, followed by Univision at a 2.2/5 and The WB at a 1.2/3. UPN does not program Sunday nights.
