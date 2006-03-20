Grey’s Is Gold for ABC

ABC won another Sunday-night ratings race, scoring an average 6.0 rating/15 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. Two hours of Emergency Makeover: Home Edition, then Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy, put the network on top.It was down a bit from last Sunday, however, when it earned an average 7.4 rating/18 share in the demo, but this week's Housewives was a repeat. Grey’s was its No. 1 show (and the top show of the night on any network) with a 9.3/23.

CBS and Fox tied for second place for the night, each earning a 3.3/8. Fox’s highest-rated show was The Simpsons, with a 4.4/11 from 8-8:30. Its new comedy Free Ride was up a tiny bit from last week, earning a 3.0/7 from 9:30-10, compared to last week’s 2.9/6.

CBS’ highest-rated half hour was from 7:00-7:30 (prime time begins at 7 on Sundays), with the end of the NCAA men's basketball game coverage. That gave the network a 4.1/12. 60 Minutes, Cold Case and original movie Time Bomb, starring David Arquette.

NBC was fourth with a 2.7/7 for Dateline, West Wing, Law & Order and Crossing Jordan.L&O was its highest-rated show with a 3.3/7.

Univision got a 1.9/5. It ran two hours of Bailando Por Un Sueno, its dancing show.

The WB brought up the rear with an 0.8/2 for a night of Charmed reruns.