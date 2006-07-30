Grey's Gets Musical Treatment

In an unusual marketing ploy, ABC Entertainment and A&M Records are partnering to create a music video combining clips from Grey’s Anatomy and the Snow Patrol single, Chasing Cars, which made the iTunes top-10 list after airing during the closing moments of the series’ season finale in May.

The video, which debuted on the network Saturday night during a theatrical airing of The Rookie, will be available at ABC.com until Aug. 14.

Steve Berman, marketing/sales president for Interscope Geffen A&M, applauds the move, calling it “a starting point for continued exposure” of the band and song.

It also means added exposure for Anatomy and provides what ABC marketing chief Mike Benson terms “a deeper emotional experience” for fans.