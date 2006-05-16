Grey's Gets (Mc)Dreamy Season Sendoff

Grey’s Anatomy was the picture of health on a special Monday-night showing. Its two-hour season-ending episode was the top-rated show in prime time in both households and the key 18-49 demo, where it scored a 9.7 rating/22 share.

NBC’s Deal or No Deal and Fox’s 24 were Grey’s major competitors in its first hour. (24 ran from approximately 9:20-10:20 due to preemption by President Bush’s speech on illegal immigration, which ran on all four major networks. NBC shortened its two-hour airing of Deal to an hour and 40 minutes. ABC ran a shortened rerun of Grey’s from 8-9, so the final episode was not preempted.).

Grey’s handily beat 24, which earned a 5.1/11 from 9:30-10 and a 4.2/10 in its last 20 minutes or so. Deal provided a bit more competition, with a 5.4/12 for its second hour, but was still little match for Dr. McDreamy and company.

Grey’s steadily climbed each half-hour, from an 8.6/19 in its first half-hour to a 10.7/25 in its last.

ABC won for the night with a 7.5/18. NBC was second with a 4.3/10, and Fox came in at No. 3 with a 4.1/10.

CBS was No. 4 with a 3.8/9 for its lineup of comedies and CSI: Miami, which was its highest-rated show at a 5.1/12.

UPN was next with a 1.2/3 for its sitcoms, and WB brought up the rear with a 1.1/3 for a rerun of the recently ended 7thHeaven and a first-run Everwood.