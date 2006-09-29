Grey's and CSI Split the Ratings

In television’s most-watched showdown, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and CBS’ CSI split bragging rights in the hyper-competitive 9 p.m. hour.

In its second Thursday outing, former Sunday night sensation Grey’s nabbed the best marks in the key 18 to 49 demo with a 9.4/22. Meanwhile, CSI eked out a slightly larger audience, with 23.5 million viewers to Grey’s 23.3 million viewers, according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

Overall, CBS claimed the top spot on television’s most lucrative night. This season's controversial installment of Survivor won the 8 p.m. hour with a solid 5.8/16 and 16.6 million viewers. But ABC has to be encouraged by the premiere of lighthearted novella Ugly Betty, which scored a 4.9/14 and 16.1 million viewers, and built through the hour.

At 10 p.m., NBC’s stalwart ER claimed top ratings in 18 to 49s, a 6.1/16. But CBS’ freshman James Woods’ drama Shark was most-watched with 14.7 million viewers to ER’s 14.2 million. ABC’s Six Degrees slipped in week two to a 4.4/12 and 10.7 million viewers

The CW also had a solid night with the premiere of Smallville averaging 5 million viewers and a 2.5/8 in the 18 to 34 demo. Its companion Supernatural attracted 3.8 million viewers and a 1.8/5 in the younger demo.