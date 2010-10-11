'Grey's Anatomy' Top Scripted Show in C3

The numbers that matter to the people who spend ad dollars are

in for premiere week, and some shows did a bit better when DVR playback and

commercial skipping were factored in than they did in the overnights.

In both Live plus same day and C3--which measures live

and three days worth of delayed viewing during the commercial minutes of

programs--NBC's Sunday Night Football was the No. 1 show among 18 to

49 year olds.

But the top scripted show in C3 was Grey's Anatomy,

which trailed Fox's Glee in the overnights. viewing during the commercial

minutes during shows viewed. Also moving up was Fox's Family Guy, which

overtook ABC's Modern Family in the C3 rankings;

The top-rated new show in C3 was CBS's Hawaii

5-0.

It takes Nielsen about 15 days to process the commercial

ratings figures.

David Scardino, entertainment specialist at advertising

agency RPA says that the C3 numbers appeared to be closer to last year's

levels than the live ratings, which appear to be on "a permanent

downtrend" as DVR penetration increases.

But he said that with only one week's worth of data to

look at so far, it was hard to projects trends for the new TV season. "I

didn't see anything that surprised me," Scardino said.

Here are the top shows during premiere week as measured by

C3 among 18-49 year olds:

Sunday Night Football (NBC) - 6.9

Sunday Afternoon Football Overflow (CBS) - 6.5

Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - 5.1

Glee (Fox) - 5.0

Sunday Night Football Pre-Kickoff (NBC) - 5.0



Family Guy (Fox) - 4.7

Modern Family (ABC) - 4.7

Two and a Half Men (CBS) - 4.5

Dancing with the Stars (ABC) - 4.4



Big Bang Theory (CBS) - 4.3

Football Night in America Part 3 (NBC) - 4.1

Dancing with the Stars Results (ABC) - 4.0

House (Fox) - 4.0