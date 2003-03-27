Grey to receive 'David Niven Award'

Brad Grey -- producer, TV producer and talent manager -- will be awarded the 2003 "David Niven Award" at this year's Friends Finding a Cure Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 14.

Grey has been a board member of Project A.L.S. since 2000, seeking to find a cure to ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The gala will be hosted by Ben Stiller, and Paul Simon will perform.