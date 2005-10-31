Grey Gets Super Bowl Clean-Up Spot

ABC today announced that it has tapped its female-skewing Grey’s Anatomy to run in the coveted slot following Super Bowl XL on Feb. 5, 2006.

The game is slated to start at 6 p.m. Eastern, so the original Grey’s episode should run in its normal time slot around 10, immediately following all post-game coverage.

The move will provide some male sampling to the show, providing it with a boost should ABC decide to move it from its post-Desperate Housewives berth next season to anchor a new night, like Monday or Thursday.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a huge asset for this network,” said ABC Entertainment President Stephen McPherson. “The producers are preparing a great episode that will appeal to new viewers as well as devoted fans.”

The series, about sex and surgery, is the fourth-highest-rated TV show this season in the key adult 18-49 sales demographic and stands as the No. 2 television program among women 18-34, behind only ABC’s Housewives. It ranks first in its time period across all key adult demos.