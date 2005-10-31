Grey Gets Super Bowl Clean-Up Spot
By Jim Benson
ABC today announced that it has tapped its female-skewing Grey’s Anatomy to run in the coveted slot following Super Bowl XL on Feb. 5, 2006.
The game is slated to start at 6 p.m. Eastern, so the original Grey’s episode should run in its normal time slot around 10, immediately following all post-game coverage.
The move will provide some male sampling to the show, providing it with a boost should ABC decide to move it from its post-Desperate Housewives berth next season to anchor a new night, like Monday or Thursday.
“Grey’s Anatomy is a huge asset for this network,” said ABC Entertainment President Stephen McPherson. “The producers are preparing a great episode that will appeal to new viewers as well as devoted fans.”
The series, about sex and surgery, is the fourth-highest-rated TV show this season in the key adult 18-49 sales demographic and stands as the No. 2 television program among women 18-34, behind only ABC’s Housewives. It ranks first in its time period across all key adult demos.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.