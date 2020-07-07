Greta Van Susteren Interviews President Trump

Greta Van Susteren, host of Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, interviewed President Trump at the White House July 7. The interview will air in part on the Gray Television stations the same day, and on Full Court Press July 12.

Van Susteren is chief national political analyst at Gray Television, which has nearly 150 affiliated stations.

Van Susteren and President Trump discussed the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19, if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida, the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the Russian bounty on American troops.

Trump said of the bounty, “I think it's a hoax. I think it's a Democrat hoax, because good people in intelligence said that they did not think it rose to the level of bringing it to the president. Nobody brought it to me.”