Gregg Kelley to Retire from KTVU/KTVU Plus

Fox Television Stations veteran Gregg Kelley will retire as VP and GM of Fox’s San Francisco duopoly KTVU/KTVU Plus.

His retirement is effective at the end of October.

“We have reluctantly agreed to Gregg’s request to retire out of respect and the highest regard we have for him,” said Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy when making the announcement. “He has been a positive driving force for 28 years at FOX Television Stations, having led #1 news teams at several of our stations, including Boston, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco’s #1 station, KTVU. Gregg will be missed greatly but his legacy of leadership and success will live on for many years to come."

Prior to KTVU/KTVU Plus, he was VP and GM of then Fox-owned Boston station WFXT and VP and GM of WTTG in Washington D.C.

"I want to thank the company for the many opportunities,” said Kelley. “It has been a privilege to work with so many talented people over the years and to be part of such a successful organization.”