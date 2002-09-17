Gregg joins CPB
Donna Coleman Gregg -- a partner in the communications and employment and labor
practices of powerhouse Washington, D.C., law firm Wiley, Rein & Fielding LLP and a former
attorney with the Federal Communications Commission's Cable Services Bureau --
is joining the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Washington as vice
president, general counsel and corporate secretary.
Gregg replaces Kathleen Cox, who is executive VP and chief operating officer of the Office of the
General Council.
