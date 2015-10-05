Greg Shepperd Joins Hearst TV's KOAT Albuquerque as News Director

Hearst TV's KOAT has named Greg Shepperd as news director of the Albuquerque station. Shepperd, who is coming off a three-year-run at Hearst sister station KHBS/KHOG-TV in Fayetteville/Fort Smith, Ark., begins at New Mexico's top-rated ABC affiliate Oct. 19.

Shepperd previously served as managing editor of KCRA in Sacramento and assistant news director at WDSU in New Orleans.

“From the assignment desk to news director and many management positions in between, Greg has a strong newsroom leadership background," said Mary Lynn Roper, president and general manager of KOAT 7. "He has been honored over multiple years for his ability to present down-to-earth, impactful coverage of big local stories – a skill New Mexicans expect and on which we pride ourselves in delivering.”

“I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the team at KOAT 7 News,” Shepperd added. “I share their passion for journalism and commitment to inform, uncover and connect with viewers."