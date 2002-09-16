Greene out at Tribune
Bob Greene's weekly commentary on WGN-TV Chicago has been pulled in the wake
of his resignation from the co-owned Chicago Tribune, the paper said
Monday.
The paper accepted his resignation in the wake of allegations of sexual
misconduct 10 years ago with a high-school student in her late teens. He had met
her in relation to his column, according to the story in the Tribune.
In an electronic-mailed response to Associated Press about the allegations, Greene
acknowledged "indiscretions" and apologized to the people he had hurt.
Greene, who has written a number of best-selling books and has a syndicated
column, has also been a guest on Oprah and was a correspondent for ABC's
Nightline.
