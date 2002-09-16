Greene out at Tribune

Bob Greene's weekly commentary on WGN-TV Chicago has been pulled in the wake

of his resignation from the co-owned Chicago Tribune, the paper said

Monday.

The paper accepted his resignation in the wake of allegations of sexual

misconduct 10 years ago with a high-school student in her late teens. He had met

her in relation to his column, according to the story in the Tribune.

In an electronic-mailed response to Associated Press about the allegations, Greene

acknowledged "indiscretions" and apologized to the people he had hurt.

Greene, who has written a number of best-selling books and has a syndicated

column, has also been a guest on Oprah and was a correspondent for ABC's

Nightline.