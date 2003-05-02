Greene joins MPAA

David Greene, principal deputy chief of the Justice Department's computer-crime and intellectual-property section of the Criminal Division, is joining the

Motion Picture Association of America as vice president and counsel, technology

and new media, effective May 27.

Greene's background in enforcing laws protecting intellectual property will

be key as the MPAA fights to protect its intellectual property in an age of easy

digital duplication.

The association is already planning to fight a recent California court

decision holding that the makers of software for copying and distributing

content over the Internet were not liable for the pirating of copyrighted works

using their software.