Greene joins MPAA
David Greene, principal deputy chief of the Justice Department's computer-crime and intellectual-property section of the Criminal Division, is joining the
Motion Picture Association of America as vice president and counsel, technology
and new media, effective May 27.
Greene's background in enforcing laws protecting intellectual property will
be key as the MPAA fights to protect its intellectual property in an age of easy
digital duplication.
The association is already planning to fight a recent California court
decision holding that the makers of software for copying and distributing
content over the Internet were not liable for the pirating of copyrighted works
using their software.
