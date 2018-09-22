Greenblatt in Talks to Leave Post at NBC: Reports

Bob Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment is in talks to leave the network, according to published reports.

Greenblatt was put into place by Comcast after the cable giant acquired NBCUniversal in 2011. The NBC broadcast network was in last place at the time. It finished last season No. 1 among 18- to 49-year-olds led by hits including The Voice, This Is Us and the revival of Will & Grace.

According to Variety, Greenblatt will be meeting over the weekend with NBCU CEO Steve Burke to work out an exit plan. To provide for a smooth transition, Greenblatt might remain at the network until the end of the 2018-19 TV season.

Greenblatt signed a new long-term contract with NBC last fall.

Jen Salke, who was in charge of developing scripted shows for NBC under Greenblatt, left the network earlier this year to run Amazon Studios.

NBC had no comment.

Before joining NBC, Greenblatt was the head of entertainment for Showtime. His background is producing with TV credits for shows including Six Feet Under.