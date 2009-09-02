Greenberg Joins CBS News as Travel Editor
Peter Greenberg, veteran travel writer and radio host, has joined CBS News as travel editor.
He will report for The Early Show, and contribute across all news platforms.
Greenberg currently hosts Peter Greenberg Worldwide Radio on Sirius/XM and will continue that show.
Greenberg is a well-traveled network correspondent and editor, including former stints with ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today Show.
