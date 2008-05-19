Greenberg to Head New Movie Channel

Mark Greenberg, a 17-year veteran of Showtime, was named top executive at the new pay cable movie channel that is a joint venture of Viacom’s Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Lionsgate.

News of the yet-to-be-named channel surfaced when the studios opted not to renew deals to supply film titles to Showtime after that pay cabler asked for lower licensing fees.

The channel, which will include an online presence and video-on-demand option, will operate with the support of Viacom’s MTV Networks. Programming will be a mix of archival and new film titles from the studios, as well as original programming, much like the current model at Showtime and HBO.

Showtime is owned by CBS but until 2005 was part of Viacom. Sumner Redstone remains chief of both companies.

Rumor’s of Greenberg’s impending position at the new channel surfaced several weeks ago. The fact that Greenberg left Showtime after reportedly clashing with CEO Matt Blank adds a layer of intrigue.