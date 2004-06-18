Rep. Duke Cunningham, R-Calif., wants to give tax breaks to TV and computer makers who set up recycling programs for old sets and monitors.

The switch to DTV threatens to fill landfills across the county with lead-lined screens and other hazards and Cunningham says he prefers tax incentives to help the situation rather than have the government imposing fees on screen purchases as some lawmakers have suggested.

"Manufacturers will respond to the incentives immediately by investing in production facilities for more efficient products," Cunningham says.