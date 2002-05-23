Green, Tauzin worried about XM's intentions
Reps. Gene Green (R-Texas) and Billy Tauzin (R-La.) want the Federal
Communications Commission to require XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. to state explicitly
that its terrestrial repeaters will never be used to originate local
programming before the agency approves the repeaters.
Green and Tauzin addressed the issue Wednesday in a letter to FCC chairman
Michael Powell. The two are concerned about a patent XM received that would
allow it to originate and broadcast local programming from its terrestrial
repeaters.
Doing so would be in violation of XM's license, Green and Tauzin said, which
"is intended to prevent companies like XM from offering localized programming
like news, weather and traffic in direct competition with small radio
broadcasters. It is this question of signal differentiation that is raising some
unsettled questions surrounding XM's deployment of their terrestrial repeater
network."
Green's and Tauzin's view reflects that of the National Association of
Broadcasters, which has been bringing up this issue frequently at the
FCC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.