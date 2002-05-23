Green, Tauzin worried about XM's intentions

Reps. Gene Green (R-Texas) and Billy Tauzin (R-La.) want the Federal

Communications Commission to require XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. to state explicitly

that its terrestrial repeaters will never be used to originate local

programming before the agency approves the repeaters.

Green and Tauzin addressed the issue Wednesday in a letter to FCC chairman

Michael Powell. The two are concerned about a patent XM received that would

allow it to originate and broadcast local programming from its terrestrial

repeaters.

Doing so would be in violation of XM's license, Green and Tauzin said, which

"is intended to prevent companies like XM from offering localized programming

like news, weather and traffic in direct competition with small radio

broadcasters. It is this question of signal differentiation that is raising some

unsettled questions surrounding XM's deployment of their terrestrial repeater

network."

Green's and Tauzin's view reflects that of the National Association of

Broadcasters, which has been bringing up this issue frequently at the

FCC.