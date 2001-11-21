Green pilots WB skateboard show

The WB is developing a skateboarding variety series with former MTV

personality Tom Green.

Produced by Regency Television, the half-hour series will

be everything skateboarding -- the culture, the music, the fashion and the

people.

Professional skateboarders will play a major part in the show, co-hosting

each episode.

Green, who has starred in a number of films since his Tom Green Show exited MTV, will be the show's executive producer and have some on-camera roles.

The

WB has made a pilot commitment and Green is in contention for next fall. - Joe Schlosser