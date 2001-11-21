Trending

Green pilots WB skateboard show

By

The WB is developing a skateboarding variety series with former MTV
personality Tom Green.

Produced by Regency Television, the half-hour series will
be everything skateboarding -- the culture,  the music, the fashion and the
people.

Professional skateboarders will play a major part in the show, co-hosting
each episode.

Green, who has starred in a number of films since his Tom Green Show exited MTV, will be the show's executive producer and have some on-camera roles.

The
WB has made a pilot commitment and Green is in contention for next fall. - Joe Schlosser