Green Pieces

Only Twentieth's Family Guy could turn going green into something scatological and get away with it.

At the Promax/BDA show, TV's promo and marketing confab this week in New York, Twentieth will unveil this fall's promotional plan for the top-rated off-net sitcom. The spots—which will appear this fall on-air, online, in print and on radio—feature evil baby Stewie exhorting us to “Go Green. Save the Ozone. Cut Emissions,” while the family dog, Brian, says “Go Green. Save Water. Adjust Your Sprinkler.”

Add a naughty animated image on a green background and you've got the picture.

“Overall, environmental messages and green initiatives are a little dry. This is an irreverent take on green initiatives that only Family Guy could provide,” says Matthew Rodriguez, Twentieth's senior VP of marketing and creative.

The campaign's launch coincides with the keynote of Family Guy's creator, Seth MacFarlane, who will address the Promax crowd on June 17 at 4 p.m.

Last week, NBC Universal's Access Hollywood began teaming with Discovery's new environmental cable network, Planet Green, on a new earth-focused celebrity magazine called Hollywood Green with Maria Menounos.

“Celebrities like talking about this stuff,” says Access Hollywood Executive Producer Rob Silverstein. “This seems to be one of the easiest subjects to get them to talk about.”

To produce Hollywood Green, Access Hollywood reporters and producers interview celebrities about their eco-efforts, environmentally friendly products and green-focused events in Tinseltown. About 40% of Hollywood Green is shot uniquely for the weekly hour, Silverstein says, while the rest comes from wide-ranging interviews conducted for Access Hollywood.

Access Hollywood isn't the only access magazine to spend a little time focusing on the environment. Warner Bros.' Extra has featured green products in its “Best Gifts Ever” segment, including eco-friendly lipsticks from Cargo Cosmetics, eco-conscious bamboo dresses from Sworn Virgins and biodegradable compacts from Physicians Formula.

Talk shows also are jumping on the green craze, and often in a deeper, more informative way than the magazines can.

Disney-ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly has been talking about environmental issues for the past 20 years, says the show's executive producer, Michael Gelman, because they are personally important to him.

“There are so many companies jumping on the bandwagon because going green is profitable for them, but there's nothing wrong with that,” Gelman says. “Now that it's becoming profitable I think the whole world will get greener faster.”

A few weeks before Earth Day on April 22, Live did an entire green week, discussing such topics as the basics of going green; how to save gasoline by keeping your tires filled with air and driving the speed limit; and how to reduce your ecological impact at home by making simple lifestyle changes.

CBS's Oprah Winfrey, Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres and CBS's Rachael Ray also did their part this season, with Winfrey hosting several shows that featured celebrities such as Leonardo di Caprio and Sandra Bullock discussing their conservation efforts.

On Earth Day, DeGeneres gave every member of the audience a reusable shopping bag, a $100 gift card for Whole Foods and a 17-disc box set of documentaries, including Discovery's Planet Earth, among other gifts. And Rachael Ray, says a show spokeswoman, included several green segments and green products on the show throughout last season, with more to come next year.