Greece Is the Word at NBC
Through its first four days of Olympic Games coverage, NBC's prime-time average has grown to a 14.7 rating/26 share, overtaking the four-day average of 14.4/25 for the Sydney Games in 2000.
"The Networks of NBC" are claiming 142 million viewers over that same period, up 12% over Sydney and the most-viewed Olympics ever. To be fair, it is also by far the most covered Olympics ever, with three times as many hours as Sydney on seven platforms, including cable nets, DTV stations and Spanish-language coverage on the newly acquired Telemundo.
The cable portion of that coverage (CNBC, MSNBC, USA and Bravo) has drawn 32 million unduplicated viewers, according to NBC.
