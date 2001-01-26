A great sports voice falls silent

Veteran college basketball coach and announcer Al McGuire died in Milwaukee on Friday.

McGuire, 72, had been battling leukemia, according to press reports. The articulate and animated basketball analyst worked on NCAA college basketball coverage for NBC over 15 years, then joined CBS in 1992 until he retired last March. His career as a coach and broadcaster won him eclection to the basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

As a broadcaster, the articulate and animated McGuire was known for his colorful phrases, including "tap city," when a team had nothing left, or "aircraft carrier" for a big front court player.

Veteran NBC sportscaster Bob Costas, who worked with McGuire, called him a "genuine original" and "a wonderful man."

As a college coach, McGuire won 405 games at Marquette University, including a victory in the NCAA basketball tournament in 1977 with New Yorker Dean (The Dream) Meminger, who, like his coach, later played for the New York Knicks.

New York native McGuire had a brief NBA career, playing for the Knicks from 1951 to 1954, and the Washington Bullets, 1954-55. He played his college ball at St. John's University. - Richard Tedesco