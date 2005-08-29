Great American Tops Sub Gainers

Scripps’ Great American Country picked up more subscribers than any other major cable network over the past year, according to Nielsen Media Research analyzed by Discovery Networks, U.S.

Through September 2005, the network is projected to have added 11.5 million subscribers since last September, bringing its total distribution to 39 million subs.

Next highest in projected growth are Comcast’s The Golf Channel, gaining 6.4 million subs to a total 68.2 million, and Hallmark Channel, up 5.8 million subs over the same period to a total 69.2 million.

A handful of networks are projected to have lost subs, which happens when cable systems drop nets or bump them to a digital tier with fewer subs.

Cablevision’s WE: Women’s Entertainment is expected to shrink by 769,000 subs to 55.4 million; The Outdoor Channel is projected to fall by 706,000 subs to 25.6 million; Turner South is projected to dip by 675,000 subs to 10.9 million and Discovery's FitTV is projected to lose 597,000 subs to 36 million.