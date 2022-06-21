‘Great American Christmas in July’ To Air on GAC Hosted by Jen Lilley

Former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott’s GAC Family Channel like Christmas so much it will be celebrating this summer.

Great American Christmas in July will start July 2 hosted by Jen Lilley.

The special event will feature Christmas movies throughout the Independence Day weekend. The network will also be providing previews of the original Christmas films planned for later this year during the 2022 version of GAC’s Great American Christmas.

Some of the movies featured during Great American Christmas in July include Christmas Time Is Here, The Great Christmas Switch, A Christmas Star, Jingle Bell Princess, A Kindhearted Christmas, A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, Royally Wrapped for Christmas, Joy for Christmas, A Lot Like Christmas, Angel Falls Christmas and Much Ado About Christmas.

GAC will also be showing Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle, Debbie Macomber’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle, A Cinderella Christmas and A Match Made at Christmas.

GAC Family will unwrap Great American Christmas on October 28–just in time for Halloween. ■