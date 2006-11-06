Grease Is the Word

Billy Bush, co-anchor of NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood, will co-host NBC's upcoming talent competition series Grease: You're the One That I Want.

The Sunday night show, premiering Jan. 7, will pair Bush with co-host Denise Van Outen, a UK TV personality and theatrical star.

The BBC Worldwide-produced reality series will decide the next stars to headline a new Broadway production of the musical Grease that starts in June 2007, according to Craig Plestis, senior VP of alternative programming, development and specials for NBC Entertainment.

The Broadway show will be directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall (The Pajama Game), who will serve as a judge on the TV series along with Jim Jacobs, co-creator of Grease and theatrical producer David Ian.

A months-long casting process to line up contestants for the reality program will end Nov. 10 in Los Angeles at Venice High School, the site of fictional "Rydell High" in the 1978 Grease theatrical film.