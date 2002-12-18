GRB to shop Next Action Star
GRB Entertainment will bring the format of The Next Action Star, a
reality program that NBC plans to air in the summer of 2003, to the National Association of Television Programming Executives' convention to market
internationally, the company said Tuesday.
Winners of international productions of the format will have a chance to
appear in Joel Silver-produced action films like the version that winners of
NBC's show will star in next fall.
Joel Silver is famous for producing action movies such as The Matrix
and Die Hard, and he will produce Hit Me for the winners of Next
Action Star.
"This is the next genre of the competitive reality-based series," GRB president and CEO Gary
Benz said. "It offers a pinnacle of entertainment that has
yet to be explored and culminates with the potential of a new crop of male and
female action heroes, culled worldwide, for both the big and little screen."
NBC, Silver Pictures and GRB are adding New Orleans to their casting list and
plan to hold a casting call at the New Orleans Fairmont Hotel during NATPE
Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.
