GRB to shop Next Action Star

GRB Entertainment will bring the format of The Next Action Star, a

reality program that NBC plans to air in the summer of 2003, to the National Association of Television Programming Executives' convention to market

internationally, the company said Tuesday.

Winners of international productions of the format will have a chance to

appear in Joel Silver-produced action films like the version that winners of

NBC's show will star in next fall.

Joel Silver is famous for producing action movies such as The Matrix

and Die Hard, and he will produce Hit Me for the winners of Next

Action Star.

"This is the next genre of the competitive reality-based series," GRB president and CEO Gary

Benz said. "It offers a pinnacle of entertainment that has

yet to be explored and culminates with the potential of a new crop of male and

female action heroes, culled worldwide, for both the big and little screen."

NBC, Silver Pictures and GRB are adding New Orleans to their casting list and

plan to hold a casting call at the New Orleans Fairmont Hotel during NATPE

Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.