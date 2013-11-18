Graziano Named WPIX New York GM

Rich Graziano has been named president/general manager of WPIX New York. He became VP/general manager of WTIC-WCCT Hartford in 2005, and publisher, president and CEO of the Hartford Courant in March 2009.

Graziano succeeds Eric Meyrowitz at WPIX, a CW affiliate, and starts immediately. He reports to Larry Wert, Tribune president of broadcast media.

Nancy Meyer was named publisher of the Hartford Courant. Meyer joined The Courant in 2006 and since June has served as chief revenue officer for CT1 Media, overseeing all business-to-business revenue-generating activities for The Courant and Tribune's two Hartford television stations.



Graziano led the co-location of the television stations and newspaper operations in Hartford.



"Rich is a skilled and innovative leader who has achieved great success in managing large-scale media operations and delivering results for viewers, advertisers and the community," said Wert. "We've made a number of changes at WPIX, both on-the-air and in the management ranks — the station is gaining momentum. Rich is the perfect addition to lead the new team we've assembled."



Graziano joined Tribune in 1999 as national sales manager at WLVI Boston. He was named general sales manager in 2001.



"WPIX is an iconic brand. The station has a distinct history and a wonderful legacy in New York," said Graziano. "I see tremendous opportunity to lead WPIX to excellence, through hard work, innovation, and by creating value for our viewers and advertising partners."

Mark Effron was named WPIX news director earlier this year.