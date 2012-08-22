Gray's KKTV Colorado Springs Taps New Facility

KKTV Colorado Springs, part of Gray Television, moves into a

new downtown facility early next year. The station has purchased a building on

East Colorado, and planning is underway for the transition.





"The building we selected is completely aligned with

our goal of creating a next generation media facility," said Nick Matesi,

vice president and general manager of KKTV. "As we evolve to more of a

multi-platform content and advertising provider, the open spaces and open floor

plan will provide us with a much more collaborative environment."





The facility will include what KKTV calls a state-of-the-art

studio configuration for television broadcasts and will be designed to

accommodate new workflows to ensure what the station calls "seamless

content distribution on the Web, mobile, social media, and other digital

platforms."





"The Waldo Canyon fire was a teachable moment, because

KKTV marshaled the resources to broadcast uninterrupted coverage of the

emergency for 131 hours," said Jim Ocon, vice president of technology at

Gray. "We learned from those experiences that we need to create a working

environment whereby information can flow easily both internally and externally.

KKTV will create a mobile newsroom philosophy, and the building we selected is

a perfect set-up for that to happen."





KKTV has worked out of its existing complex of buildings

since 1969.





"Our construction of a new state-of-the-art facility

for KKTV demonstrates Gray's commitment to Southern Colorado, and to being at

the forefront of innovation," said Bob Prather, Gray president and COO.



