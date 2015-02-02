Gray TV Taps Policastro to Lead Washington Bureau

Gray Television has opened a Washington bureau, led by D.C. news veteran Jacqueline Policastro, inside the NBC News Capitol Hill Bureau at 400 N. Capitol Street. Policastro previously worked at Associated Press Television in Washington, and has been a reporter and anchor in Indianapolis and Erie, Pennsylvania. She also launched the D.C. bureau for Lilly Broadcasting, which works closely with the Gray TV stations.

The bureau has additional newsgathering resources in the Senate Radio/TV Gallery.

"All politics is local, even when it takes place in Washington, DC,” said Hilton Howell, Gray CEO. “The Washington News Bureau extends our commitment to serving our communities by empowering a great team of TV professionals and partners to deliver the best and most in-depth coverage of the local impacts of federal policy."

Gray owns or operates stations in 44 markets. With the new bureau, Gray stations were able to deliver more than two-dozen lawmaker interviews and custom stories to its stations following the State of the Union address Jan. 20.

"It is thrilling to have the opportunity to be part of the ever growing wave of high-quality, hyper-localized news coverage that is redefining our industry,” said Policastro. “Gray's viewers across the country will now have more and better access to news and analysis on how the actions of Congress and the White House will affect them, while our elected leaders will have a new way to communicate with those they serve."